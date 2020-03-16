Tanaiste warns of “fatalities on a daily basis” as Coronavirus pandemic takes hold

The Tanaiste’s warning at some point the coronavirus pandemic will mean fatalities on a daily basis in Ireland.

Two people have so far died from Covid-19 in the Republic, out of 169 cases.

Schools, creches, bars and pubs are all closed in an effort to minimise its spread.

Efforts to test potential cases are also increasing from today, with the rollout of a new online system for GPs.

The government’s also to introduce new measures allowing affected employees to be paid a jobseeker’s rate, with employers able to claim the payment back at a later date.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says Covid-19 is a serious illness for the thousands in our society and they must be protected.