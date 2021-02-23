KCLR News

Taoiseach to address the nation on on updated ‘Living with Covid’ plan

He'll announce the extension of Level 5 restrictions in the speech just after 6pm

The Taoiseach will give an address to the nation at around 6pm on the updated Living with COVID plan.

It’s expected to set out the timetable for re-opening schools alongside an extension of the Level Five restrictions.

An update on the vaccine roll-out plan and the priority list for vaccination is also expected this evening

Meanwhile Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is under fire after wrongly casting doubt over the re-opening of schools in a TV interview last night.

Labour leader Alan Kelly saying it puts a question mark over his competence.

