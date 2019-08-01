Taoiseach and Housing Minister officially launch a number of major projects in Kilkenny City

The Taoiseach has been greeted by a small group of protestors on his visit to Kilkenny.

Leo Varadkar arrived in the last few minutes to officially launch the development of the Brewhouse building on the Abbey Quarter site.

He is joined by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and local Junior Minister John Paul Phelan.

Addressing those gathered, the Taoiseach said this project is the perfect meeting of historic and modern – it preserves the city’s heritage while also allowing for development.

There were a group of about five protestors at the gates – a couple of whom had travelled from Waterford to be there.

They were protesting a number of issues, including the cath lab for University Hospital Waterford.

The Taoiseach has also officially opened the new offices of IFAC in Danville Business Park in the city this lunchtime.

The expansion of the agri-business has led to the creation of up to 50 new jobs in the area.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy has been visiting three sites in the city, including the Western Environs where 3,000 houses are to be built over the next few years.

The other two developments being visited are already under construction: a 50-unit build on the Nuncio Road; and 27 apartments on Walkin Street.