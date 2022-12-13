Taoiseach Micheál Martin leads tributes in the Dáil to the late Carlow Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward

Tributes are being paid in the Dáil to the late Bobby Aylward.

The two-time Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Kilkenny and former councillor died last July.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Bobby had the respect of everyone across the board “Everybody who had the privilege to know and work with Bobby Aylward saw this strength with him and it is important that we take the time today to remember him and the contribution he made before he so sadly passed away”.

He added “The name Aylward has long been associated in this house with the great county of Kilkenny, with the promotion of rural Ireland and with a steadfast democratic republicanism”.