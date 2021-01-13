Taoiseach offers state apology to victims and Survivors of Mother & Baby Homes

The Taoiseach has said the state failed the women and children who were sent to mother and baby homes.

Micheál Martin made a formal apology in the Dáil after the publication of the report from the Commission investigating the homes.

He acknowledged that the dignity and rights of the mothers and babies involved were breached and not respected.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government will work with those survivors on the next steps including financial restitution.

For information on available supports and information on how to access them call the HSE Live team on 1800 817 517.