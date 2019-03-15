Taoiseach presents President Donald Trump with bowl of Kilkenny Crystal

United States President Donald Trump has been presented with a bowl of Kilkenny Crystal.

The Callan-based company were chosen to make the bowl for this year’s Shamrock presentation.

The Clancy family founded the business 50 years ago and this piece of glassware was made in a design from the studio’s early days.

The Taoiseach made the presentation last night in the White House where he urged US politicians to open up new forms of legal immigration for Irish people.

Addressing President Trump, the Taoiseach said they both agree on the issue of immigration for Irish people.