Taoiseach says restrictions are working as plans are put in place to exit Level 5

The Taoiseach has stressed level five restrictions have worked as the government prepares to make a call on exiting the lockdown.

The cabinet will meet tomorrow and again on Thursday or Friday to consider NPHET advice on whether to ease Level Five next week.

NPHET is to meet on Wednesday to discuss lifting restrictions.

That’s earlier than planned as it prepares to make recommendations to Cabinet.

Local GP Tadhg Crowley says families should be allow to celebrate Christmas together but there needs to be a plan to help us do it safely.

Meanwhile, Restaurateurs have been in intense discussions with the Government over the last number of days in a bid to reopen in December.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has been told case numbers would need to fall to around 200 a day in order to reopen.

The average number of cases reported every day over the last five days is 360.