Taoiseach says some emergency legislation will last beyond the Coronavirus crisis

The Taoiseach has suggested some of the emergency legislation being passed by the Dáil today will last beyond the Coronavirus crisis.

Leo Varadkar has said increased childcare supports they had intended to phase in may stay – along with faster access to sick pay.

The Dáil sits today to approve an omnibus bill of legislation to tackle the Coronavirus.

Each party and grouping has been told to have no more than two TDs each in the Dáil chamber at a time, to allow social distancing.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested that while much of this legislation is temporary to deal with this emergency, some bits may last longer.

The Dáil will stop work briefly at 8pm to applaud all the country’s healthcare workers.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said they should all be provided with enough personal protective equipment

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty meanwhile said the likes of construction sites, factories and call centres should close

The Dail is to sit until after 10pm tonight to see the emergency legislation passed