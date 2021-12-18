Taoiseach understands hospitality staff are devastated by latest restrictions but Carlow Chamber President says its a body blow

The Taoiseach says he understands hospitality sector staff are devastated by the most recent round of restrictions.

Under the new rules bars and restaurants must close by 8pm each night, but that doesn’t include takeaways or delivery services.

Indoor events cannot take place after 8pm and are limited to 50 percent capacity to a maximum of 1,000 people.

Outdoor events are also limited to 50 percent venue capacity to a maximum of 5,000 people.

Wedding receptions are allowed to take place after 8pm but are limited to 100 people.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says despite the difficult news, the Government will support these industries as it has all along:

”That’s what we’re going to do again, that in its self is not consolation to those because people who are involved in the industry are full of uncertainty. They want to be open they want to serve people that’s the natural thing that they do. Covid has persistently disrupted the hospitality sector, the tourism sector, the travel sector and these are the sectors that have suffered more than most from the beginning to right now in relation to the pandemic.”

Carlow Chamber President Colin Duggan who is also the general manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel says:

“If we were a boxer the referee would have thrown in the towel ages ago. We have a situation where hotels are open, bars and restaurants will close at 8pm and then you’ve got customers leaving the bar or restaurant and probably going home for a drink or maybe having a party at home and that’s the situation that’s being created. I can see where the CMO is going in trying to curb socialising but at least in hospitality its in a setting that is protected with sanitisation, with bigger spaces rather than in peoples houses and having parties there and that’s the natural progression of what’s going to happen with an 8 o’clock curfew.”