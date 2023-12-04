taste4atenner 5: Edwina Grace’s Bean and Pepper Chilli

KCLR’s Edwina Grace was next in the mix for the #taste4atenner challenge with her version of a favourite BBC Good Food Recipe. Check out the recipe below and listen on for all the details to hear how Edwina got on with Brian Redmond in studio.

Bean and Pepper Chilli (BBC Good Food recipe tweaked)

Serves 4

Ingredients Price

– 1 tablespoon olive oil – €3.29 (bottle)

– 2 large peppers (red & green), sliced – €1.89

– 1 tablespoon ground cumin – €0.99

– 1 tablespoon smoked paprika – €0.59

– 1 tablespoon sweet chilli sauce/powder – €0.62

– 1 onion, chopped – €1.19 (net 1kg onions)

– 1 small red chilli, finely chopped – €0.49 (packet)

– 400g tin kidney beans – €0.65

– 400g tin mixed beans – €0.62

– 400g tin chopped tomatoes – €0.55

Total €10.88