taste4atenner 6: Brandon O’Leary’s Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta with Chorizo

Brandon O’Leary from St Canice’s Credit Union takes on the #taste4atenner challenge to serve up a creamy pasta dish perfect for entertaining.

Check out the recipe below and listen on for all the details to hear how Brandon got on with Carrol in the studio.

CREAMY CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA WITH CHORIZO AND GARLIC BREAD

Ingredients and cupboard items:

1 pack of garlic bread €0.85

2 large chicken breasts (200G) €3.49

1 chorizo sausage €2.15

1 tablespoon chicken seasoning €0.95

1 tablespoon cajun seasoning €0.85

1 500ml bottle of cream €1.60

500g of pasta (Fusilli, Penne and or Tagliatelle) €0.85

Total €10.74

Salt, Pepper, Oil & Butter (Cupboard items)

Method:

• Add your diced chicken breast to a bowl, add your seasoning and mix till all the chicken is coated. Amounts vary on personal preference. Leave to one side and cover in cling film.

• Chop your chorizo into small bite-sized pieces and leave to one side.

• Heat a large pan and add a tablespoon of oil.

• Once the pan is nice and hot add your seasoned chicken.

• Add your chorizo once your chicken is fully cooked.

• Add cream to the chicken and Chorizo and constantly stir.

• Add your pasta to a large saucepan of boiling water with a pinch of salt.

• Keep stirring your chicken and chorizo and cream mixture until the cream reduces and thickens.

• When your pasta is cooked add a dollop of butter and stir until all the pasta is coated in the butter (This step is optional)