TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion appalled over leak of Mother and Baby Homes document

Sinn Fein TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has described as ‘appalling and insensitive’ media leaks from the Mother and Baby Homes report prior to survivors receiving the document.

Some finding from the report by the Commission of Investigation have been published in the Sunday Independent today.

Survivors had been promised they’d get to read the document first – they’re not set to receive it until Tuesday.

The Sinn Fein TD told KCLR news she was appalled by the leak in documents “I am absolutely appalled that key elements of the Mother and Baby Homes report have been leaked to the media today, before survivors and their families have seen the report.

“This was deeply insensitive, inappropriate and appalling. Survivors have been subjected to considerable distress and trauma already and the Government has a duty to treat their concerns with respect and sensitivity in order for them to have confidence and trust in this report.”

“I have said throughout this process that survivors have to be at the very heart of this report and that the Government must listen to their concerns and address their needs as a priority.”

“Survivors had been promised by the Government that they would see the report first, before it was made publicly available. Yet, this promise appears to have been broken.”

“I welcome that the Children’s Minister has condemned this leak. He must now ensure his Department establishes who leaked this document and how, so he can ensure appropriate action is taken.

‘