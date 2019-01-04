TD’s to be fully briefed in coming days on planning for ‘no deal’ Brexit

Preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

That’s the approach the Irish government is continuing to take in relation to the possibility of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, according to Carlow TD Pat Deering.

Cabinet Ministers were briefed yesterday on how prepared we are if that happens.

The local Fine Gael TD says from the areas he’s involved in, Ireland is ready.

But he says he expects to be fully briefed on yesterday’s meeting in the coming days.