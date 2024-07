This weekend is the 60th Anniversary since Teagasc establiisbed it’s agricultural centre at Oak Park in Carlow

Opened in 1964 the Research Center was established to ensure the the economic viability of tillage farms over the years

The Rooster potatoe was developed by the team at the centre and they try to generate a new variety of potatoe every year

It takes 13 years to breed a new variety of potatoe

Dr Ewen Mullins, Principal Research Officer with Teagasc spoke on The KCLR Daily