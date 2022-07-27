Technical issue on morning train sees rail passengers taken by bus from Carlow and Kilkenny to Dublin

A technical issue meant a morning train from Waterford to Dublin got stuck at the platform in Bagenalstown.

Bus transfers were arranged for passengers from Carlow and Kilkenny already on board the 7.50am service from Waterford to Heuston and those waiting further along the line.

The 0750 Waterford to Dublin Heuston service is currently stopped at Muine Bheag station due to a technical issue on board. Update to follow. -AB — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 27, 2022

An Irish rail spokesperson says it was down to a mechanical fault in one of the carriages.

That fault has now been resolved and the train has been moved along.