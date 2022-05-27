Teenage girl critical following Co Waterford crash

A teenage girl is in a critical condition after a crash in Co. Waterford on Thursday.

She was cycling her bike when she collided with a car on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan at around 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The young girl was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where her condition is critical.

A woman in her late 30’s driving the car was treated at the scene for shock.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened and Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing for witnesses.