A 16 year old girl has been missing from the Kileen area of Laois since Wednesday the 11th of November.

Lythia Tebay, is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing dark jeans, a pink jacket and black runners.

It’s thought she could be in the Waterford City area, which she’s known to frequent, and GardaĆ­ are appealing for information.