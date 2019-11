GardaĆ­ are looking for help in finding a missing teenager in Kilkenny.

17-year-old Katie Blake was last seen in Callan yesterday.

She’s described as being 5 foot 8 in height, of thin build, with long hair which has pink streaks in it.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.