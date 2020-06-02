Teenager injured in late-night Kilkenny city assault

Gold Medal Kids
A teenager was taken to hospital after being injured in assault in Kilkenny city on Sunday night.

It happened at Springfield while the young man was waiting outside a friends house at around 11.30pm.

He was set upon by another man who hit him a number of times on the head.

He attended St Luke’s hospital for bruising and swelling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

