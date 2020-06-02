KCLR News
Teenager injured in late-night Kilkenny city assault
The victim was treated in hospital after late-night assault in Kilkenny City on Sunday night
A teenager was taken to hospital after being injured in assault in Kilkenny city on Sunday night.
It happened at Springfield while the young man was waiting outside a friends house at around 11.30pm.
He was set upon by another man who hit him a number of times on the head.
He attended St Luke’s hospital for bruising and swelling.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.