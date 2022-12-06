KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Teenager critically injured following road crash in Co Tipperary last night
It happened last night on the M7 between Nengah and Birdhill
A teenager’s been critically injured in a road crash in Co. Tipperary.
The single-vehicle incident happened last night at about 9 o’clock westbound on the M7, between Nenagh and Birdhill.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver of the car, a male aged in his late teens, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick – he remains there in a critical condition.
The route is closed this morning between junctions 26 and 27 while an examination takes place – traffic diversions are in place.
Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.