A 19 year old man was hospitalised with cuts to his face and arm after an altercation on Monday evening.

It happened in the Johns Quay area at around 5:50pm.

It’s understood two other men in their twenties were involved and it’s believed that all of the men have been identified.

However, if you were in the area and have any information you can contact Kilkenny GardaĆ­ on 056 7775000.