Teenager taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Carlow Town this morning

A 13 year old has been taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Carlow Town this morning.

It happened just before 9am as the young man was making his way to school.

Emergency services attended the scene on the Pollerton Road, just off the roundabout from Bridge Street.

That route’s been closed until lunchtime.

Gardaí say the teen is okay but has gone to St Luke’s Hospital for observation.

They want anybody who witnessed the collision to contact them, especially those with dashcam footage.