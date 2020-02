Electrical equipment was targeted in a break-in to a retail outlet in Smithlands in Kilkenny overnight.

It happened at around 1.30am – the culprits gained entry by cutting locks on the back door.

They stole TV’s, phones and smartwatches.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact them in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.