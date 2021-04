We could be in for snow this Bank Holiday weekend.

Anyone doing an Easter egg hunt tomorrow should get it over with early in the day.

That’s the advice from Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather who says it will get cold and windy later in the day and that temperatures could reach as low as minus 2 on Bank Holiday Monday. There’s also a chance of sleet and snow but Carlow and Kilkenny will escape lightly.