Temporary closure of regional rescue base not planned

The temporary closure of Waterford or any other search and rescue base is not envisaged.

That is the position coming from the Department of Transport in response to fears that were expressed yesterday.

A story in a national newspaper outlined that challenges scheduling the training of crew during a changeover from one operator to another operator could possibly result in a temporary closure for up to 6 months.

However in a statement issued to KCLR news from the department of transport:

Following Government approval, the contract for the next generation Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Aviation Service contract was signed with Bristow Ireland Limited on 11 August 2024.

The Department and the Coast Guard will facilitate, support, and expects to see, a safe and orderly transfer of operations between the outgoing contractor (CHCI) and Bristow Ireland.

The temporary closure of Waterford, or any other SAR Base, is not envisaged under the Bristow transition plan.

It has always been envisaged that the transition will be a gradual process. The new aviation service will be introduced on a phased basis between now and July 2025, with the first SAR Base not going ‘live’ until Q4 2024.

Bristow Ireland are engaging constructively with FORSA and UNITE trade unions, and also with CHCI on a regular basis to agree the procedures for the transfer of responsibility of the service, including staff, in line with the contractual obligations of both service providers.

During this transition phase, the continued safe, compliant and effective operation of SAR aviation services is the overarching priority for all concerned. The Department has been assured that the transition process will not undermine existing service delivery.