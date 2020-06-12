Temporary pedestrianisation to be considered for Carlow as shoppers return

Carlow could see pedestrianised streets for shoppers to help deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The County Council has been sending application forms to local business this week to see if they want to have street furniture and outdoor seating

They are also being asked if they are interested in trying out temporary periods of pedestrianisation.

Kilkenny councillors will hear an update at their A-G-M today on when a one way system will be brought in on High Street to allow greater social distancing for shoppers.

And Carlow Independent Councillor John Cassin says it makes sense to look at making Tullow Street and Dublin Street pedestrian-only at weekends if it makes it easier for businesses and customers.