Temporary wage subsidy scheme expected to be extended until August

The temporary wage subsidy scheme is set to be extended until August.

It involves the government subsidising the wages of about half a million workers during the pandemic.

According to The Irish Times, the cabinet will extend it until the end of the summer today.

The pandemic unemployment payment will also be extended – but the €350 a week scheme will be cut for part-time workers.

Meanwhile Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys is facing calls to answer why there has been such a low uptake by business on the government’s support measures to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.

New data shows there have been just 13 applications for the Sustaining Enterprise Fund for large businessses and six applications for the same fund for smaller businesses.

Fianna Fail business spokesman Robert Troy said the interest rates on the loans were too high and the red tape involved in grant applications were far too onerous.