Ten times the number of people who missed flights have missed out on operations and appointments according to the Irish Patients Association

The Director of the Irish Patients Association‘s calling for someone to be directly responsible for the management of hospital waiting lists.

It’s after figures revealed that one in four people in Ireland are waiting for hospital, diagnostic or therapy treatment.

The Irish Hospitals Consultants Association says there has been a 54% increase in people waiting for treatments since the launch of the Slaintecare plan in 2017.

Head of the Patients Association Stephen McMahon says the issue has gone under the radar for too long; “We’d 1,400 travellers who had delayed or missed their flights, ten times that actually missed their operations and their appointments and there certainly doesn’t seem to be the same focus on getting these services into shape for the benefit of patients”.