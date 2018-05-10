Terminally-ill Kilkenny woman, Vicky Phelan, says she needs to take time to concentrate on family and treatment now

Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan says she will fight her cancer all the way.

The terminally-ill Mooncoin woman says she never expected the fall-out from her case against the HSE and a US lab to be as enormous as it has been.

She says she has been contacted by a number of women who have also now found out they were given false negative results from their smear tests.

And speaking to KCLR News, she says while she’s very happy she can offer support to people, the downside has been the affect on her children.

Listen to Vicky’s full interview here…