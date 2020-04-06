Testing for Coronavirus to double this week says Social Protection Minister

Testing for the coronavirus should double this week.

The HSE says its capacity to test for Covid 19 will rise to 4,500 tests a day.

There have been almost 5000 confirmed cases of the virus here and 158 people have lost their lives.

The Taoiseach has re-joined the medical register and will do one shift a week to help out during the crisis.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty feels it’s a good thing to do.

She said “As far as I know, he’s doing telephone assessments for people who call with initial symptoms to determine whether they get sent for testing or not, and so if he has time to spare on a Sunday that helps the entire country going through what we’re going through as well as everything else he’s doing as Taoiseach, I think well fair play to him, hats off”.