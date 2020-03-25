Testing for Covid-19 is under way at several designated “drive through” centres in the South East.

“Drive Through” testing centres for Covid-19 are in operation in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, with plans in place for additional locations in Dungarvan, Gorey and a second in Waterford.

The testing service is being provided on an appointment-only basis and only those who are displaying symptoms and have been referred (to the drive through) by their GP will be seen.

Where a test is being requested, the patient should be self isolating at home until they are called for their test.

At no stage will visitors to the centres leave their car. Once checked in at the entrance, visitors will be provided with a face mask, tissues and disposable bag and directed to a test bay attended by healthcare workers wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

At this point, visitors will be asked to blow their nose and dispose of the tissue in the bag provided. A throat and nose swab will then be taken and the visitor will leave the facility, return to their self-isolation and results will be made available subsequently.

South East Community Healthcare (SECH) has appealed for the privacy of those staffing and visiting the five centres to be respected.