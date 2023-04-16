Texaco Art Competition celebrates talented young artists with Special Merit awards

Two local students have won top prizes in this year’s Texaco children’s art competition.

15-year-old Cormac Roche, from St. Patrick’s Special School in Kilkenny won a Special Merit Award for his work entitled ‘Eye Of The Storm’.

Five-year-old Brónagh O’Toole, from Ard Na Gréine Art Studio in Rathoe, also won a Special Merit Award for hers which she called ‘Teddy O’Toole’.

Both were commended by the Final Adjudicator Professor Gary Granville for their imagination and high levels of skill and creativity.