Thank You: Team KCLR Applauding the Frontline
Staff here at the radio station are in awe of all healthcare workers
KCLR staff are overwhelmed by the messages of support for the fronline staff who are working round the clock in the pandemic.
We praise and applaud you.. keep up the great work. Here’s a small gesture of our appreciation from all at the station. As you will see, we are keeping the airwaves going and maintaining a safe physical distance with many of our broadcasters working from boxrooms, bedrooms, sitting rooms and studios. Stay safe folks!
Thank You: Team KCLR Applauding the Frontline… From us here at the station to all of you working round the clock fighting the pandemic, we salute you. #ApplauseForMedicalWorkers #ChooseRadio pic.twitter.com/tCQbTNcEdC
— KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) March 27, 2020