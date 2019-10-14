“That sign is not acceptable” says local councillor of new city outlet’s frontage posting

A new Kilkenny City centre business has already incurred the wrath of a local councillor before it even opens its doors.

As elected representatives settled into their municipal district meeting on Friday afternoon, Eugene McGuinness noted the erection of a neon sign at a nearby premises.

The posting at the outlet close to the Tholsel caused some annoyance for Cllr McGuinness who told KCLR News “The issue is it’s a neon sign and the issue is that in my father’s time the council here decided that no such gaudy signs would be allowed on High Street, as I passed in here today I saw a gaudy neon sign being erected on one of the shop fronts, I don’t think it’s acceptable, I’ve asked here in the council that it be investigated immediately because it sets the wrong standard & this is just simply not acceptable”

He added “I’m delighted it’s a new business and I would encourage new business but how did they think that they could put up a sign like that? It was up to the council to advise them on what they needed to do and I have been advocating this for a long time that you need a business pack to encourage you to to do particular things. I don’t know what process has been gone through here but that sign is not acceptable”.

Director of Services Tim Butler says while he’d not like to comment on anything before it’s checked out by the planning section of the local authority, it’s something they’ll be looking into noting “We have guidelines here in relation to signs and a sign, particularly a sign like that, would need permission from the local authority so I’ve just seen it, it’s something I’ll be reporting back to the planning section to see if enforcement proceedings are appropriate in that case”.