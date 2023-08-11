The 50th Kilkenny Arts Festival got underway last night

The 50th Kilkenny Arts Festival is getting into full swing this evening after the official opening last night.

The 10 day event will continue today with art, poetry, and music on offer in venues across the city until Sunday week.

Local Minister Malcolm Noonan was at the launch of the festival last night.

He reminisced about his earliest memories of the Kilkenny Arts Festival with our reporter Martin Bridgeman:

“My earliest memories of the Kilkenny Arts Festival might have been towards the end of the 70s into the early 80s when I knew and I became aware that there was something going on in Kilkenny at this time of the year, that was something different. It’s only as I grew up as a teenager and into my older years that I realized that this thing was something very special.”