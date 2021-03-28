Beacon Hospital considered withdrawing from jab programme prior to giving leftovers to teachers

The Beacon Hospital was considering withdrawing from the Covid-19 vaccination programme before it was revealed it gave leftover doses to teachers and creche workers.

Vaccine operations have been halted at the private facility – it had inoculated over 9,000 healthcare staff.

Today, the Irish Mail on Sunday reports the Beacon vaccinated 36 administrative workers at a creche chain, including its CEO.

Craig Hughes, political correspondent with the paper, says the vaccination programme has been “a headache” for the hospital: They were the last private hospital to sign up for it. They were providing the service for free and their staff were doing it on their days off. They had already seen it as a headache and there was ongoing discussions about pulling out.”