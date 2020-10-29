The Belfast Rape Trial has led to potential reforms for victims of sexual assault according to the manager of KASA in Kilkenny

Potential reforms for sexual assault victims have been brought about because of the Belfast Rape Trial.

That’s according to Ruth Butler, the Manager of KASA, formerly known as Kilkenny Rape Crisis Centre.

It comes as new measures announced yesterday will see victims given their own legal representation at trials if they’re asked about past sexual activity.

Ruth says the report which recommended these measures was inspired by the Belfast case noting “The O’Malley Report came out of the Belfast trial, that trial was going to put people off who were even thinking of reporting, you know, the public being able to sit & eat their sandwiches while her underwear was being discussed, it was terrible stuff and that really brought about the O’Malley review which is to be welcomed”.

New measures being introduced may address some of the most shocking aspects of the justice system & Ruth adds that victims may get their own legal representation at trials pointing out “This is where it can often come as a shock to any of our clients that they’re only a witness in the trials, it’s the State taking the case, and as such, because they’re not entitled to separate legal representation, but what the report is recommending is they’re hoping to draft legislation to provide for preliminary hearings”.

And she explains exactly what circumstances will entitle victims to legal representation saying “If at the preliminary hearing it is stated that the victim will be asked about previous sexual history then the victim will be entitled to legal representation, now the ideal would be that the representation would be able to stay for the rest of the cross examination, but at the moment they’re not entitled to independent legal representation so it’s only if they’re going to be questioned on previous sexual history”.