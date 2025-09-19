Burnside Eurocyl has been declared Carlow Business of the Year.

The local crew took the top title at last night’s annual awards, organised by the county Chamber crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three individuals had been named ahead of the last night’s event at Visual.

See the full winner list below and click back for more later with the key victorious crews due on The KCLR Daily (10am – 1pm).

Winner List:

Carlow’s Business of the Year: Burnside Eurocyl

Family Business of the Year: Ivan Stanley & Sons, Tullow

Outstanding Small Business: Lawlor’s Furniture & Flooring

Outstanding Medium Business: Infinite Energy

Retailer of the Year: EPT Ireland Ltd

Business Supporting Community Award: Tile N Style

Best Online Presence: Ballybar Ireland

Personal Services: Slimming World Carlow – Mary O’Driscoll

Customer Services: Declan Byrne & Sons Ltd

Nighttime Dining: Step House Hotel

Daytime DIning: The Green Lemon

Best Presented Premises, Carlow Town: Blake’s Hair Salon

Best Presented Premises, Carlow North: Brew Stop Cafe

Best Presented Premises, Carlow South: Sage Hair Studio

Workplace Health & Wellbeing: Netwatch

International Business: Eskimo Software

Professional Services: PB Studio

Research, Innovation & Technology: SETU

Sustainable Initiatives: Carlow County Development Partnership

Best Emerging Business: Flowering Fertility Support

Culture, Heritage & Tourism: Visual Carlow

Food & Beverage Producers: Codd Family Mushrooms

James Quigley was part of Team KCLR attending the occasion – he caught up with spokespeople for many of the above;