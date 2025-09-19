Burnside Eurocyl has been declared Carlow Business of the Year.
The local crew took the top title at last night’s annual awards, organised by the county Chamber crew.
Three individuals had been named ahead of the last night’s event at Visual.
See the full winner list below and click back for more later with the key victorious crews due on The KCLR Daily (10am – 1pm).
Winner List:
Carlow’s Business of the Year: Burnside Eurocyl
Family Business of the Year: Ivan Stanley & Sons, Tullow
Outstanding Small Business: Lawlor’s Furniture & Flooring
Outstanding Medium Business: Infinite Energy
Retailer of the Year: EPT Ireland Ltd
Business Supporting Community Award: Tile N Style
Best Online Presence: Ballybar Ireland
Personal Services: Slimming World Carlow – Mary O’Driscoll
Customer Services: Declan Byrne & Sons Ltd
Nighttime Dining: Step House Hotel
Daytime DIning: The Green Lemon
Best Presented Premises, Carlow Town: Blake’s Hair Salon
Best Presented Premises, Carlow North: Brew Stop Cafe
Best Presented Premises, Carlow South: Sage Hair Studio
Workplace Health & Wellbeing: Netwatch
International Business: Eskimo Software
Professional Services: PB Studio
Research, Innovation & Technology: SETU
Sustainable Initiatives: Carlow County Development Partnership
Best Emerging Business: Flowering Fertility Support
Culture, Heritage & Tourism: Visual Carlow
Food & Beverage Producers: Codd Family Mushrooms
James Quigley was part of Team KCLR attending the occasion – he caught up with spokespeople for many of the above;