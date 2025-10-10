A local resident who’s among those protesting outside the Dáil for the past 20 days says their action looks set to continue.

Those involved are survivors of residential abuse who are seeking support from the country’s leaders in response to what they experienced in industrial and reformatory schools. They also want to be included among recipients of a Health Amendment Act (HAA) card as well as a State contributory pension.

They began their action outside Leinster House on the 21st of September and are set to stay for as long as needs be.

Limerick native Mary Dunlevy Greene lives in Carlow and is among them and has been outlining her story on The KCLR Daily;

Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness told KCLR News that he has met with the group and outlined things further when he joined Brian Redmond on air;