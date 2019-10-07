The Bottom Line Podcast #013: Coffee, Cake, Perfume and Wine

On The Bottom Line this week we hear from Rory Gannon from CakeFace about the new venture from this Kilkenny coffee and cake phenomenon.

Jo Browne tells us about her Hackettstown-based perfume company which is taking on the world.

John talks wine lists with Richard Lowry from Aroi Asian Fusion in Kilkenny and during the week John attended the Rural Tourism Conference in Castlecomer where he had the opportunity to catch up with a number of business operators.

