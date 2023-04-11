KCLR NewsNews & Sport
“The bunting is up and the flags are flying” in Carlow as the Pan Celtic International Festival gets underway
There's a full programme of events from today (Tuesday) to Sunday
The International Pan Celtic Festival’s set to roll out in Carlow from today (Tuesday).
Glór Cheatharlach’s Bride de Roiste has been telling KCLR News; “It’s all go here in Carlow we’re ready to launch and to open the Pan Celtic International Festival this evening in Visual at 7 o’clock, the bunting is up and the flags are flying and they’re heading to Carlow from all of the Celtic nations”.
She adds “Directly after the launch at 7 o’clock we will have the opening concert which will give us a taste of the culture of each of the participating nations”.
Full programme: