A local TD says the care of older people is in need of radical change.

Natasha Drennan Newsome has been raising the issue in the Dail in recent days after revelations in the recent RTE documentary exposed systemic failings in Ireland’s residential care system

The Sinn Fein TD says Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have gutted the public residential care sector in favour of private homes over past few of decades.

Addressing Junior Older Peoples minister Kieran O’Donnell in the chamber, Deputy Newsome Drennan says the home care legislation currently before the House falls short…

“You should review the mandate of the Commission on Care and ensure it can future-proof the model of care for aging and you must develop a comprehensive social care policy to support independent living.

Sinn Fein has proposed a home-first approach to care, backed by a statutory home care scheme that forces the system to redirect resources to home care.

It is essential that you get the statutory home care legislation right and that the current bill before the house does not go anywhere near far enough.”