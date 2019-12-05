KCLR NewsNews & Sport
The Cat is out of the bag: Kilkenny’s Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty bound for Dancing with the Stars
Former Kilkenny hurler, Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty has been revealed as the latest contestant on this year’s Dancing with the Stars.
The 37-year-old Emerald’s man has five All-Ireland medals to his name and will now be hoping to add the Glitter Ball to his trophy cabinet.
He’s the sixth celebrity to have been announced so far – joining the likes of Glenda Gilsen and Lottie Ryan.