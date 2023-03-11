The cherished Kilkenny bar will essentially stay the same, according to the new owners of Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, although some changes are in the works

The new owners of Cleere’s Bar and Theatre say that they have some changes in the pipeline, but the beloved Kilkenny pub will basically remain the same.

The popular venue on Parliament St has been bought by Paul McCabe & Johnny Holden who’ve been running it since 2010.

Johnny says they have plans for the future, but he’s staying fairly tightlipped for now.

Speaking with KCLR Live, he said, “The name will stay the same; we haven’t plans to alter anything really, no huge plans, but we’ve got a few small things in the pipline. We just have to get our head around it at the moment. Since the sale went through, we’re kind of busy; you know yourself, life is busy.”

You can listen back to the full interview here.