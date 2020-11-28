KCLR launch new podcast series, The Clash Act on KCLR Fanzone

As part of new online offerings, KCLR are delighted to present new podcast The Clash Act, now streaming on kclrfanzone.com, Spotify and available via the KCLR app.

The Clash Act sees eight-time All-Ireland winner Aidan Fogarty and Gowran Park’s Eddie Scally join forces to walk through the burning GAA issues of the week.

With a busy weekend of sport ahead including Kilkenny v Waterford, Limerick v Galway (both hurling) and Cork v Kilkenny (camogie), ‘Taggy’ and Eddie walk through previews and thoughts on the games.

Eddie Brennan’s departure earlier this week from the Laois county setup and Davy Fitzgerald also come up for discussion.

The podcast marks the first in a series of new sporting podcast set for release via KCLR Fanzone over the coming weeks.

You can also hear excerpts from the podcast on Scoreline later today as part of the build up to Kilkenny v Waterford, while Limerick v Galway will be a hot topic of conversation on Sunday.

Listen: The Clash Act, Episode 1