The day has arrived for Leaving Cert students waiting on exam results

The wait is almost over for 1,866 local students with Leaving Cert results due out this morning.

450 girls & 391 boys in Carlow with 511 girls & 514 boys in Kilkenny sat the exams last June.

They’ll begin to return to their former schools from 9am while details can also be accessed online from midday.

A helpline will open at 10am for anyone who’s not happy with their results.

Almost 4-thousand pupils failed maths this year – the majority were sitting the ordinary paper.

Guidance Counsellor at Tyndall College in Carlow Gemma Lawlor says students should take a good look through their results and if there is a grade you are not satisfied with then you can apply for a recheck.

Meanwhile the Education Minister is congratulating students on their exam results.

Richard Bruton says they’re looking at reforming the Leaving Cert as the type of jobs on offer change