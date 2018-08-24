The deaths of a number of cows in Kilkenny is to be investigated by the Agriculture Department

The department of agriculture is to investigate the deaths of a number of cows in Kilkenny.

It’s thought to be from botulism and its understood two neighbouring farms in the county are affected.

KCLR understands there is no risk to human health as a result.

Speaking on the KCLR Farm Show last night James Murphy of Kilkenny IFA said he wouldn’t like to speculate but it seems that poultry manure could be the source of this.