The Education Minister has arrived in Kilkenny this morning

KCLR96FM News & Sport 18/10/2019

Education Minister Joe McHugh is on a visit to Kilkenny today.

The Minister is addressing delegates at the NAPD (National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals) conference in Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The event will hold a series of learning & teaching workshops for principals, deputies & teachers across the country.

There will also be a number of presentations throughout the morning on different topics including data protection.

