The Education Minister has arrived in Kilkenny this morning
Education Minister Joe McHugh is on a visit to Kilkenny today.
The Minister is addressing delegates at the NAPD (National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals) conference in Lyrath Estate Hotel.
The event will hold a series of learning & teaching workshops for principals, deputies & teachers across the country.
There will also be a number of presentations throughout the morning on different topics including data protection.