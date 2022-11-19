The Exchange in Carlow officially welcomed the Carlow Farmer’s Market today

The Exchange in Carlow has officially welcomed the Carlow Farmer’s market for the first time today.

To celebrate, Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office have been hosting a free event for customers.

Market Munchies has been in progress since early morning, with two chefs gathering everything the market has to offer, giving away finger food and samples for all to taste.

Josephine Plettenberg has been telling KCLR that farmer’s markets are a welcome escape for many, from the supermarkets.

She said “Farmers’ markets and producer markets have been part of the retail landscape forever. I think at the moment we’re seeing a very welcome turnback to, people, maybe it’s come full circle”