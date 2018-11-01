The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 1/11/2018

Tonight on the Farm show we were joined by Amy McKeever, Director of Nuffield Ireland and Eamon Sheehan, a current Nuffield scholar who talked about the upcoming annual conference and their experiences in the scholarship process. Eamonns’s research paper concerns a highly topical issue, that of microbial resistance.

Matt spoke to Heather Peppard from Brett’s of Callan about a series of upcoming fodder management events.

Pat Comerford of Templetuohy Farm Machinery spoke to us about an upcoming John Deere event at The Hub and gave us a brief insight in to the the world of precision farming equipment and technology

We were joined on the phone by Owen Roberts, a Canadian agricultural journalist and president of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists. He spoke about his impressions of the Irish agricultural scene and gave us his opinion on the issues at play both internationally and within Canada.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.